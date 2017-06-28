2 charged after getting lost while high on magic mushrooms

Published:
Sommer Downs (L) and Bradley Welch (R) (Courtesy: Fentress County Sheriff's Office)

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are charged and two others are hospitalized after investigators said the group of friends got lost Tuesday afternoon in Fentress County while high on magic mushrooms.

According to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old called 911 around 2:10 p.m. stating that he and three friends were lost in Wilder, Tennessee, about 110 miles east of Nashville.

Deputies who were already in Wilder on an unrelated matter were able to find the lost group and bring them back to their vehicle at the end of East Obey Lane.

The four friends “admitted to taking 2.8 grams of magic mushrooms” investigators said.

The caller and one other person were transported by the Overton County Ambulance Service to Tennova Hospital in Jamestown for medical care.

Two of the friends, Sommer Downs and Bradley Welch refused treatment. Both were arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

