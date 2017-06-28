‘America’s Got Talent’ holding auditions in Cincinnati this November

Got talent?

“America’s Got Talent” is coming to Cincinnati for the first time.

Auditions for the show’s 13th season will be held Nov. 14 at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center, at 525 Elm St.

To sign up for an audition time, click here.

On the heels of the most-viewed season in five years, “America’s Got Talent” is currently in its 12th season with creator and judge Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Supermodel, entrepreneur and CEO Tyra Banks joins the team as host.

With the search open to acts of all ages and talents, “America’s Got Talent” has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country.

All participants are vying to win America’s hearts and a $1 million prize.