‘America’s Got Talent’ holding auditions in Cincinnati this November

WLWT Published:
Grennan Bartlett-Nealeigh performs on America's Got Talent. (Photo/Thomas Nealeigh)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Got talent?

“America’s Got Talent” is coming to Cincinnati for the first time.

Auditions for the show’s 13th season will be held Nov. 14 at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center, at 525 Elm St.

To sign up for an audition time, click here.

On the heels of the most-viewed season in five years, “America’s Got Talent” is currently in its 12th season with creator and judge Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Supermodel, entrepreneur and CEO Tyra Banks joins the team as host.

With the search open to acts of all ages and talents, “America’s Got Talent” has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country.

All participants are vying to win America’s hearts and a $1 million prize.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s