Army veteran inducted into West Carrollton plaza of fame

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton honored longtime resident Eugene Dever, inducting him into the city’s plaza of fame at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The 96-year-old has lived in the city for 40 years.

Dever served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, receiving the bronze star, and other medals including the French Fourragere, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, and European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 Battle Stars.

Each year, the city council recognizes current or former residents who have made a noteworthy contribution to making West Carrollton a better place to live and work.

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s very interesting how I got nominated, what they’ve done for me so far,” Dever said.

Dever has lived at Canterbury Court since 2006 where he serves a treasurer for the Resident Council. Prior to retirement, Dever worked at State Fidelity Savings and Loan in West Carrollton.

He is also a former member of the West Carrollton Historical Society and West Carrollton Rotary. Dever also participated in the Senior Olympics.

Dever has been married to his wife Charlene for 75 years. They have two children.

He is the 41st person inducted into the plaza of fame, which began in 2003.