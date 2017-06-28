Baby born on airplane

(WDSU) Cristina Penton was traveling with her family on Spirit Airlines when she went into labor with her son Christoph Lezcano Saturday evening.

The mom-to-be was aboard flight 971 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Dallas, Texas when she started to have contractions at 36 weeks.

The flight was diverted to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, but it was too late.

“We were still really high off the ground and at that point, I knew I was not going to make it,” said Penton.

Baby Christoph received free flights from Spirit Airlines for both himself and a guest for life on his birthday.

