Cane’s set to open in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A new restaurant in Centerville has people lined up around the block.

Raising Cane’s will open on Wednesday.

But, some people couldn’t wait to get a glimpse of the new restaurant.

Several people camped out by the restaurant to be the first in line. And, their perseverance paid off, with Cane’s giving out meal cars for one meal per week for the next year to the first people in line.

“It’s an exciting day for Raising Cane’s,” senior franchise marketing manager Zach Corbin said. “It’s an exciting day for Ohio.”

“We’ve got lots of exciting events and things that are going to be going on throughout the day, lots of giveaways,” Corbin said. “So, we ask you to come on out, support our restaurant so that we can continue to grow and support this local community.”

Raising Cane’s has more than 300 restaurants nationwide. The Centerville location will hold a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, before the doors open for the first time at 10:30.