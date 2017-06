MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg motel was damaged after a car ran into the building.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Knight’s Inn in the 100 block of Byers Road.

Police say the driver lost control and slammed into the motel.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police cited the driver but no arrest was made.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.