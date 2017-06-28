Classmates honor active military student

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – One class at Edison State Community College honored a student who is in the military.

John Rickert is a police officer in Arcanum who is working towards a Criminal Justice Degree at Edison State Community College. Rickert currently serves in the military.

The teacher told his classmates that Rickert was sad he had to miss one day of class for military duty.

Rickert’s teacher and classmates thought of an idea how to make it up to him.

Classmates learned about Personal Identity Shields. They are a contemporary version of a family crest.

Students in the class made a Personal Identity Shield for Rickert. Rickert received the honor on Tuesday, June 27 in front of classmates, faculty and staff.

Rickert was surprised.

“I was not expecting this, kind of like when they [the military] called me up and said you’re going to GTMO,” said Rickert. “To my fellow students, thank you so much for your expressed gratitude. I thank you all for the acknowledgment.”

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said, “This was an excellent opportunity to honor and thank one of the many students at Edison State who have served our country through military service. John Rickert’s classmates and instructor April Schmidlapp took steps to highlight John’s story to the campus. I am grateful for the special opportunity to demonstrate our support for our veterans and reservists in a very meaningful way.”