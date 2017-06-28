Activities to do on the Fourth of July

Here’s a list of all of the July 4 celebrations.

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here’s something your family can do for the fourth of July.

Kings Island is honoring the fourth of July for four days at the park.

The park will be open until midnight and have firework displays July 1 to July 4.

Park visitors can enjoy two additional hours in the park each day.

In addition, the park is offering free admission to active and retired members of the U.S. military. This deal runs through July 1 to July 4.

A valid military ID is required at the park to get this deal

Tomorrow (6/24) begins a stretch of six straight Saturdays the park will be open for two additional hours until midnight. pic.twitter.com/UbxPA7hQBq — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 23, 2017

RT if you'd rather be riding the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Kings Island, Diamondback, right now! pic.twitter.com/bgjv3p4xUn — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 23, 2017

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network is hosting an Independence Day celebration.

The Boom-n-Blast Independence Day celebration will be Sunday June 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The health group invites everyone to join the celebration at the Preble County Medical Center.

Visitors can watch a free music performance by Adelee and Gentry at 7:00 p.m.

There will be food, music and fireworks to enjoy.

The fireworks display will be at 7 Mile Park.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own chairs to the fireworks show.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine’s Star Spangled Boom events are next Tuesday, July 4.

The fireworks show is free and starts at 10:00 p.m. at Wax Park.

Some of the events going on throughout the day might include a fee.

Here is a day planner for July 4 for the city of Moraine.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Go Forth Fireworks celebration will start at 6:00p.m. next Tuesday.

The city will have live music, food vendors, family fun and a fireworks show at Delco Park.

Also, current military personnel and their immediate families receive FREE admission to Adventure Reef Water Park on July 4. A current military ID must be present for this offer. Look at the Facebook Post below:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The celebration festivities for July 4 for in Beavercreek start at 6:00 p.m.

The parade starts at Meadowbridge Drive, continues east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and then ends at Beavercreek High School.

Here is a list of the celebration activities:

7:15 pm – Pizza Eating Contest with Rapid Fired Pizza

7:30 pm – Fast Trax Jump Team

7:30-8:15 pm – Hair Raising Science with Mister C

8:30 pm – USAF Band of Flight

10:00 pm – UES Fireworks Show at Rotary Park

HUBER HEIGHTS Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Huber Heights will start Independence Day celebrations at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

The Huber Heights parade will start at Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road and will go to Nebraska Avenue.

There will be a festival at the Thomas A. Cloud Park at noon.

Here’s what you’ll find around the city:

Food trucks

Kid’s zone with free games

A beer garden

Live bands

Fireworks show at 10:00 p.m.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia will host its third annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks.

The festival will be July 7 at Shawnee Park from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Families can participate in free activities at the festival:

Children and Adult Fishing Derbies

space Invaders Bicycle Parade and Contest

Five Bounce Houses

Face painting

Mike Hemmelgarn Puppet and Magic Show

Bluegrass music by Blue Moon Soup

Out of this World Chalk Art Contest

Food vendors will also be at the festival.

The Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival is made possible by the generous donations of the Sonnycalb Family and many other groups.

For more information about the fireworks, you can go to the website or the Kevin Sonnycalb Fireworks Facebook Page.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Here is a schedule of events for the city of Centerville’s July 4 celebrations.

JULY 3: Centerville VFW Flag Ceremony and Centerville Arts Commission’s Americana Holiday Concert, featuring the Centerville Community Band and the Centerville Community Chorus, 7 p.m., Stubbs Park, W. Spring Valley Road.

JULY 4:

5K Run: 7:30 a.m. CHS Stadium, East Franklin Street

Americana Parade: 10 a.m.

Begins at CHS on E. Franklin Street and ends at Cline Elementary on Virginia Ave.

Street Fair: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Main St. from Franklin St. north into Benham’s Grove and Park District Activity Center. Arts & Crafts, food, entertainment and more.

Entertainment: 11a.m. – 5 p.m.

Stage and strolling entertainment throughout Street Fair, Benham’s Grove, Burke Orthodontics, the Activity Center and Town Hall Theatre.

Antique, Classic & Custom Car Show: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. N. Main Street.

Children’s Activities: 11a.m. – 4 p.m. Activity Center Park

Activities, entertainment, inflatables, games, spray ground and more– all designed for kids!

Walton House Museum: open following the parade until 1. 89 W. Franklin St. Experience the life of a Centerville resident in the 1850s.

Asahel Wright Museum and School Museum: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. 26 N. Main St.

Washington Township Fire Department through the Years exhibit.

The Grand Finale: Entertainment and Fireworks, Centerville High School Stadium

Entertainment starts at 8:30 p.m. with Brass Tracks Band

Fireworks: 10 p.m. Enjoy music synchronized to the fireworks on Fly 92.9.

Rain date for Fireworks only, is July 5 at 10 p.m. at the CHS stadium.

Show your patriotism! Homes and businesses displaying patriotic decorations are eligible for the Spirit of Americana Patriot award.