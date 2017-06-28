Great pitching, power hitting leads Dragons over Whitecaps

Grand Rapids, Mich.—Dayton’s Ty Boyles fired a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-0 on Wednesday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dragons and ended West Michigan’s 10-game winning streak.

The nine-inning complete game shutout for Boyles was only the third for the Dragons since the 2008 season. He allowed only two runners past first base and none after the fifth inning. Boyles walked two and struck out four, throwing 109 pitches. All three hits against him were singles.

Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Dragons, his fifth of the year, to give the club an early lead. The Dragons added three runs in the fourth inning before John Sansone belted a solo home run in the fifth, his sixth of the year, to make it 6-0.

The Dragons collected 12 hits including two each by Sansone, Tyler Trammell, Cassidy Brown, and Hector Vargas. With the home run, Stephenson now has seven extra base hits in his last seven games.

The game was delayed at the start for one hour, 31 minutes, due to rain.

Dragons pitchers have allowed just four runs in 32 innings in the series, with three of them coming in extra innings. The Dragons have allowed only one run over the 27 scheduled innings in the set. They will need a win on Thursday to earn a split after extra inning losses on Monday and Tuesday.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-5, 43-34) and Whitecaps (6-1, 51-23) close out the four-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Wennington Romero (3-4, 4.23) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Alfred Gutierrez (5-4, 3.96).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.