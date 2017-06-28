Injuries reported in Miamisburg two-vehicle crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say several people were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Miamisburg.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of OH-725 and Byers Roads.

Two SUV’s were involved in the crash. Police say there were some children in one of the vehicles.

Several people were taken to Southview Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash. All traffic was being rerouted around the crash site.

The accident is under investigation.