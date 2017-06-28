Judy’s Law passes Ohio Senate, now goes to Governor Kasich

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bill named for a woman who died two years after she was doused with gasoline and set on fire has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate.

The bill is named in honor of Judy Malinowski, a Gahanna mother who was doused in gasoline and set on fire in August 2015. She suffered severe burns and has undergone nearly 60 surgeries since that time. Malinowski’s family confirmed she died from her injuries Tuesday.

Her ex-boyfriend, Michael Slager, is serving eleven years in prison in connection with the crime.

If it becomes law, the bill would extend prison sentences for attackers in cases like Judy’s by six years.

The bill now goes to Governor Kasich for a signature.

Funeral arrangements for Judy were announced Wednesday.

A viewing will take place on Sunday, July 2 from 2pm until 5pm at the Church of the Resurrection at 6300 East Dublin-Granville Road in New Albany.

The funeral service will take place July 3 at 11am at the Church of the Resurrection, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 5600 East Broad Street.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s