KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering residents will have the opportunity to act on the state’s opioid epidemic

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an educational program called Operation: Street Smart Adult Drug Education.

Officials want to inform the public on how to address the heroin and opioid epidemic.

This is a free informational event for Kettering residents only.

The event will take place August 3.

More information is available on the Kettering: Facing the Epidemic website.