“Love them out loud” gift boxes available through Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library is giving new parents the tools to teach their children at an early age.

The library is giving out a gift called “love them out loud.”

The boxes are provided through doctor’s offices, WIC clinics and parent educators.

Inside, parents will find hours of activities to do with their babies centered on reading, playing, singing and talking.

“It’s still really valuable for their development if they get to hear language and have interactions with a parent around a book and engaging with the child,” Dayton Metro Library Early Literacy Librarian Kathleen Moore says. “So, there’s really a lot of important language development happening before you can really see the result in the child learning to talk and understanding what you’re saying.”

Each box has several books and tips, as well as a library card application for each child.

To learn more about the “love them out loud” program, call 937-496-8509.