Man arrested after standoff with Sidney Police

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted on multiple warrants surrendered to Sidney Police after a standoff on Tuesday.

Members of the joint Sidney/Piqua Tactical Response Team surrounded a house in the 800 block of Merri Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers saw David Pearson, who was wanted on two out of county warrants, going into the house with an unknown man. Pearson was listed as armed and dangerous.

Police on scene tried to contact the people inside the house, but no one answered. After the Tactical Response Team arrived, Pearson surrendered without incident and was arrested.

The other man was briefly detained before being released.

Police say the Tactical Response Team found evidence of illegal drugs inside the house.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.