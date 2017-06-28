Man arrested after standoff with Sidney Police

By Published:

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted on multiple warrants surrendered to Sidney Police after a standoff on Tuesday.

Members of the joint Sidney/Piqua Tactical Response Team surrounded a house in the 800 block of Merri Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers saw David Pearson, who was wanted on two out of county warrants, going into the house with an unknown man. Pearson was listed as armed and dangerous.

Police on scene tried to contact the people inside the house, but no one answered. After the Tactical Response Team arrived, Pearson surrendered without incident and was arrested.

The other man was briefly detained before being released.

Police say the Tactical Response Team found evidence of illegal drugs inside the house.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s