Man sentenced for fatally shooting his brother in church

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man convicted of shooting and killing his brother in a Dayton church will spend the next 31 years to life in prison.

Daniel Schooler received that sentence from Judge Steven Dankof at a hearing on Wednesday.

A jury on June 14th found Schooler guilty for fatally shooting his brother, Rev. William Schooler inside St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church in March 2016. The jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before handing down the guilty verdict.

He took the stand in his own defense during the trial, claiming self-defense over. But, the jury disagreed, finding him guilty of purposeful murder, felonious assault and multiple weapons charges. Jurors, however, found him not guilty of aggravated murder with premeditation.

Schooler did not attend Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. Judge Dankof says Schooler refused to leave his cell at the Montgomery County Jail, instead staying inside and “wallowing in his own fecal matter.”

Schooler will receive credit for the 400 days he’s already spent in jail.