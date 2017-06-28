More than a dozen sent to hospital following chemical incident

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — More than a dozen people are recovering after an incident at a Vandalia plastic factory.

Crews responded to the All Service Plastic Molding on Falls Creek Drive Wednesday morning for reports of a possible hazmat situation.

The Vandalia fire chief said two chemicals at the factory mixed to create toxic fumes.

Many of the workers were suffering from headaches and respiratory issues.

The factory was evacuated, and crews ventilated the building.

At least 15 people were taken to the hospital with minor problems.

The workers are expected to be okay and business is expected to resume as usual.