Ohio budget with Medicaid trims up for vote in legislature

Ohio Statehouse. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new two-year state budget slated for a vote in the Ohio legislature is setting up for a likely showdown over Medicaid expansion.

Ohio lawmakers in the Republican-controlled House and Senate are slated to vote on the budget Wednesday.

It includes a freeze on Medicaid expansion enrollment next year that could face a veto from Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

The governor’s office says freezing Medicaid enrollment could mean that as many as 500,000 low-income adults will lose health insurance coverage.

Lawmakers are cutting it close this year. A committee with members from the House and Senate cleared the compromise budget plan late Tuesday.

The budget outlines spending for about $65 billion in state tax dollars and billions more in federal funds.

The governor must sign the budget by midnight Friday.

