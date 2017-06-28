Ohio Senate OKs state budget with Medicaid enrollment limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers in the state Senate have approved a new two-year state budget that includes limits on Medicaid enrollment.

The vote on Wednesday comes as legislators in the Ohio House also are preparing to vote on $65 billion spending plan.

The plan coming out of the Republican-controlled House and Senate is likely to set up a showdown with GOP Gov. John Kasich over Medicaid expansion.

Lawmakers will be waiting to see if Kasich vetoes the freeze on Medicaid expansion enrollment next year.

The governor’s office says freezing Medicaid enrollment could mean that as many as 500,000 low-income adults will lose health insurance coverage.

Lawmakers are cutting it close with the budget this year. The governor must sign the budget by midnight Friday.

