Pence to visit Cleveland area to hear from business owners

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, then-Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks in Prole, Iowa. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lead President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, replacing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit suburban Cleveland on Wednesday to meet with small business owners.

The White House says Pence will hear from business owners and their employees at Tendon Manufacturing Inc. The vice president also is expected to make formal remarks at the metal fabrication company.

The White House says Pence will discuss President Donald Trump’s economic agenda and the administration’s priorities for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday delayed any voting on their health care overhaul, until after the Fourth of July recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that allows GOP leadership time to work to get enough votes.

