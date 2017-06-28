Protest planned to demand 3rd Ohio trial in police shooting

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, listens to James Scanlon, (not seen) testify during his retrial Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A coalition of groups demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist plans a protest at the University of Cincinnati.

The Countdown to Conviction Coalition says the protest will be Wednesday night near UC’s Nippert Stadium, where a soccer match between the FC Cincinnati soccer team and the Chicago Fire will be televised nationally.

A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing. He was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. Tensing says he fired in self-defense because he was being dragged by DuBose’s car.

Hamilton County’s prosecutor says he’ll announce whether to retry the case the week of July 10.

