Remains belong to 1 of 6 victims of plane crash in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say human remains found along the Lake Erie shoreline last week are from one of the six victims of a plane crash off Cleveland in December.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office on Wednesday says it used DNA comparisons to identify the remains as those of 15-year-old Jack Fleming. He was previously identified from other remains found after the crash.

Remains of Jack’s father, 45-year-old John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio, and family friend Brian Casey, of Powell, Ohio, also have been identified.

The bodies of Fleming’s wife, 46-year-old Sue; their 14-year-old son, Andrew; and Casey’s daughter, 19-year-old Megan, haven’t been recovered. Megan Casey was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

John Fleming’s Cessna Citation 525 crashed into Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from Cleveland’s downtown airport Dec. 29.

