RTA riders to expect detours for Fourth of July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Catching a ride around the Dayton area might be a little tricky next Tuesday.

RTA riders should expect detours for the holiday celebrations on July 4.

On Tuesday, July 4, the bus schedule will operate like a Sunday schedule.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know.

July 3 Schedule:

ROUTE 16- Riverside Drive will be closed. Route 16 riders should board the bus at Jefferson and 2nd streets then to Helena and Riverside.

ROUTE 5 – Monument Street will be closed. Route 5 riders should board the bus at Ludlow between 2nd and 3rd streets.

OTHERS: Because Jefferson Street will be closed north of 3rd Street, all riders on Routes 7 – 8 – 9 – 12 – 14 – 16 – 43 and Routes 11- 17- 22- 18- 19 should use Wright Stop Plaza to board the bus.

 

July 4 Schedule:

Routes 14 and 23 – will be rerouted around Main Street (Route 48) and West and East Franklin Street (State Route 725) for Centerville’s Americana Festival. Riders should catch their bus at the nearest stop outside of festival activities.

Regular bus time will go back to normal Wednesday, July 5.

Sunday service bus schedules can be found here.

 

