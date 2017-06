ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – You might want to take a different route home from work.

A semi-truck was carrying an oversized load and broke down on the road.

It happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 40 by the Englewood dam

The truck is blocking Main Street in both directions.

Police say a tow truck will need to move the truck.

Officials say there will be a backup for several hours.

2 News is working to get more information.