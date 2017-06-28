UD’s Ryan Mikesell to redshirt 2017-18 season

By Published:

DAYTON – University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that junior forward Ryan Mikesell will redshirt the 2017-18 season as he rehabs from surgeries to correct impingement injuries to both of his hips.

“This is in the best interests of Ryan’s health, both short-term and long-term,” Grant said.  “By all accounts, Ryan’s two surgeries were a success.  But after a follow-up visit with his physician, it is clear that the proper course of action is to redshirt this season to allow him to fully recover.”

“I’d rather be on the court, so in that sense this is kind of a disappointment,” Mikesell said.  “But it’s also a relief to know that the surgeries were successful and that we have a plan for me to be at my best when I do return.  I just have to do what the doctors and Mike (UD trainer Mike Mulcahey) tell me to do.”

“Typical rehab for these procedures is six months,” Mulcahey said.  “But it’s not just a matter of Ryan being cleared medically and simply getting back on the court.  As he recovers, he will need to retrain his body in the best ways to move with his increased strength and range of motion.  Big picture, it’s not something that can be rushed and certainly not something to take shortcuts on.”

As a sophomore, Mikesell was one of only four Flyers to see action in all 32 games.  He started 24 and averaged 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 20.8 minutes a game.

Dayton was 24-8 overall, and Atlantic 10 Conference regular season champions with a 15-3 league record last season.  The Flyers reached the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year and set a UD Arena attendance record, averaging 13,108 fans per game.  The Flyers’ 2017-18 roster includes eight players who are listed as 6-foot-7 or taller (including Mikesell).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s