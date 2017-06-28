UD’s Ryan Mikesell to redshirt 2017-18 season

DAYTON – University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that junior forward Ryan Mikesell will redshirt the 2017-18 season as he rehabs from surgeries to correct impingement injuries to both of his hips.

“This is in the best interests of Ryan’s health, both short-term and long-term,” Grant said. “By all accounts, Ryan’s two surgeries were a success. But after a follow-up visit with his physician, it is clear that the proper course of action is to redshirt this season to allow him to fully recover.”

“I’d rather be on the court, so in that sense this is kind of a disappointment,” Mikesell said. “But it’s also a relief to know that the surgeries were successful and that we have a plan for me to be at my best when I do return. I just have to do what the doctors and Mike (UD trainer Mike Mulcahey) tell me to do.”

“Typical rehab for these procedures is six months,” Mulcahey said. “But it’s not just a matter of Ryan being cleared medically and simply getting back on the court. As he recovers, he will need to retrain his body in the best ways to move with his increased strength and range of motion. Big picture, it’s not something that can be rushed and certainly not something to take shortcuts on.”

As a sophomore, Mikesell was one of only four Flyers to see action in all 32 games. He started 24 and averaged 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 20.8 minutes a game.

Dayton was 24-8 overall, and Atlantic 10 Conference regular season champions with a 15-3 league record last season. The Flyers reached the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year and set a UD Arena attendance record, averaging 13,108 fans per game. The Flyers’ 2017-18 roster includes eight players who are listed as 6-foot-7 or taller (including Mikesell).