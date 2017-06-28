Wind fans the flames of Utah fire that has burned 13 homes

In this photo taken Monday, June 26, 2017, smoke plumes from the Manzanita Fire are seen near Beaumont, Ca. A wildfire in a rugged inland area of Southern California grew substantially overnight. The blaze burning in Riverside County about 80 miles east of Los Angeles is only 10 percent contained Tuesday morning, June 27. Several small communities have been warned to be ready to evacuate. (Micah Escamilla/The Press-Enterprise via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah firefighters braced Wednesday for more high winds as they try to slow a stubborn wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people from a ski resort town.

Firefighters hope to put areas with intense blazes at the fire’s southern end so residents can return to homes in the town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 since authorities said the fire was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.

The fire is the largest in the nation at 78 square miles.

Western Wildfires

The blaze is one of several in the West. Crews in California were making gains against two new fires that spread quickly, and firefighters in Idaho battled five lightning-sparked wildfires burning in grass and brush.

In Arizona, a wildfire that has charred more than 28 square miles burned and forced the evacuation of the town of Mayer, population about 1,400, and other areas as a precaution.

