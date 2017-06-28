Wind fans the flames of Utah fire that has burned 13 homes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah firefighters braced Wednesday for more high winds as they try to slow a stubborn wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people from a ski resort town.

Firefighters hope to put areas with intense blazes at the fire’s southern end so residents can return to homes in the town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 since authorities said the fire was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.

The fire is the largest in the nation at 78 square miles.

Western Wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fire crews return from fighting a wildfire near the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah. Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Brian Head and a popular fishing lake to highlight the imbalance of power afforded environmental groups under previous presidents and to ease bureaucratic and legal blockades for logging companies. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP) In this photo taken Monday, June 26, 2017, smoke plumes from the Manzanita Fire are seen near Beaumont, Ca. A wildfire in a rugged inland area of Southern California grew substantially overnight. The blaze burning in Riverside County about 80 miles east of Los Angeles is only 10 percent contained Tuesday morning, June 27. Several small communities have been warned to be ready to evacuate. (Micah Escamilla/The Press-Enterprise via AP) Smoke billows from a wildfire locally called Goodwin Fire, near Prescott, Ariz., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. More than 500 firefighters braced for windy conditions Tuesday as they continued to battle the northern Arizona wildfire that has burned 6.8 square miles (17.6 sq. kilometers) so far. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier via AP) Smoke from a wildfire rises behind an area already burnt Tuesday, June 27, 2017, outside of Brian Head, Utah. Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Brian Head and a popular fishing lake to highlight the imbalance of power afforded environmental groups under previous presidents and to ease bureaucratic and legal blockades for logging companies. He believes the Trump administration will provide a more receptive audience for his plea. (Jordan Allred/The Spectrum via AP) Smoke from a wildfire rises behind a group of condos near the Giant Steps Lodge on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Brian Head, Utah. Utah state Rep. Mike Noel said Tuesday he wants to use the fire near the ski town of Brian Head and a popular fishing lake to highlight the imbalance of power afforded environmental groups under previous presidents and to ease bureaucratic and legal blockades for logging companies. He believes the Trump administration will provide a more receptive audience for his plea. (Jordan Allred/The Spectrum via AP) A helicopter drops water on a ridge line during a wildfire near Huer Huero Road in Santa Margarita, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (Joe Johnston/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP) George Huang, a Cal Fire Capt. based in Los Osos, reviews the scene of a wildfire near Huer Huero Road in Santa Margarita, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (Joe Johnston/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP) Firefighters Allen Scott, left, and Jonny Traber of the Burbank Fire Department enjoy a lighter moment after a day of work at the scene of a wildfire in Santa Margarita, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (Joe Johnston/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP) Colten Ledbetter, of the Ruby Mountain Hotshots out of Elko, Nev., walks toward the Incident Command Center as the fire crews return from fighting a wildfire in the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

The blaze is one of several in the West. Crews in California were making gains against two new fires that spread quickly, and firefighters in Idaho battled five lightning-sparked wildfires burning in grass and brush.

In Arizona, a wildfire that has charred more than 28 square miles burned and forced the evacuation of the town of Mayer, population about 1,400, and other areas as a precaution.