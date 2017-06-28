Wind fans the flames of Utah fire that has burned 13 homes

Published:
This Monday, June 26, 2017, photo provided by the Utah Governor’s Office, shows fire activity near Parowan, during a tour by Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, in southern Utah. The nation’s largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. (Justin Harding/Utah Governor’s Office via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

Firefighters are hoping to be able to put out hot spots on the southern end of the fire to allow residents to return to the ski town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 when authorities say it was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.

The fire is the largest in the nation at 78 square miles (201 square kilometers).

The blaze is one of several in the West. Crews in California were making gains against two new fires that spread quickly, and firefighters in Idaho battled five lightning-sparked wildfires burning in grass and brush.

