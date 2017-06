DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called about a shooting that happened Wednesday.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

A woman called police and said a man with a gunshot wound was sitting on her porch.

The victim told the woman that he had to jump out of the window to escape.

The victim said he knows one of the suspects.

Police say there are two suspects.

