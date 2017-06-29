4 people hurt in Harrison Township crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A three-vehicle crash in Harrison Township left four people hospitalized on Thursday morning.

Authorities on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash at W. Siebenthaler Ave. and Catalpa Dr. in Harrison Twp.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Catalpa Drive just before 7 a.m.

Authorities on scene say the driver of a black SUV involved in the crash ran away before first responders arrived. Two people in that SUV were taken to a hospital.

Two people in other vehicles were taken to the hospital as well. Police Dispatch says victims were taken to Grandview and Good Samaritan Hospitals.

There is no report on the conditions of the victims.

The intersection is shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

