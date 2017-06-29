Cincinnati Oks marijuana cultivation in industrial districts

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati City Council has unanimously approved legislation to allow medical marijuana cultivation in city districts zoned for manufacturing.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Councilman Chris Seelbach said at Wednesday’s meeting that he wished the council was voting on full decriminalization of marijuana.

Council has discussed possibly striking down city ordinances on non-violent, misdemeanor marijuana violations.

The state license application for large-scale cultivators is Friday. The state law approved last year allows for 12 large-scale cultivators and 12 smaller-scale cultivators to operate in Ohio.

Some southwest Ohio communities, including Blue Ash and Fairfield, have enacted bans on marijuana businesses.

The state law requires that medical marijuana become available for people with a physician recommendation for one of 21 qualifying medical conditions by September 2018.

