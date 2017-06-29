Clark State to offer new program for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One community college wants to add a new program for students.

Clark State Community College will have its first four year bachelor’s degree in Manufacturing Technology Management.

Clark State could be the first college in the region to offer this program.

Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin says this program could meet the standards of the workplaces in our area.

“The manufacturing companies in Clark State’s service area of Clark, Greene, Champaign and Logan counties have asked Clark State to develop a better solution to this problem for many years,” said Blondin. “A Bachelor of Applied Science in Manufacturing Technology Management is the perfect solution to meet these needs.”

Clark State is working with multiple industry partners, including Honda, McGregor Metalworking and Cascade to develop the curriculum.

Since talks of a grant for a new degree, Clark State went from training fewer than 20 students annually in 2013 to training nearly 300 students in 2014.

For this program to be accepted, Ohio Governor John Kasich needs to sign the bill and then the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission will have to give the approval.

The college wants to offer this program for students in Fall 2018.