Crash knocks out power to Dayton apartment building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car knocked out power to a Dayton apartment building when it hit a utility pole overnight.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a driver was leaving the area after shots were fired nearby when he crashed into a pole.

The collision knocked out power to the Whitmore Arms Apartments for several hours.

When officers arrived, the driver was gone.

Hazmat teams were also called to the scene after reports of transmission fluid leaking into the sewer, but no environmental risk was found.

The incident remains under investigation.