Dayton Native to host Web Series at The Neon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  One Dayton native created a web series that will be shown at a local theater.

David Beck, of Dayton, will show his web series on July 10 at The Neon.

Beck’s web series, Spring Street, is about about a private piano teacher’s life in NYC after a tragic death of his beloved Grammy. He deals with the arrival of his pregnant sister, who is recovering from a heroin addiction, and a charming new student with a mysterious past. The series examines love of all shades, the plight of addiction, and the influence of music on the soul. The ensemble is a unique blend of LGBTQI and ethnic groups, reflecting New York’s diversity.

Tickets are $8 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

 

