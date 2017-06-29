Dayton Visual Arts Center presents its 26th show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Visual Arts Center will present the Annual Open Members’ Show, Light Years Ahead.

Light Years Ahead is a group exhibition by DVAC Member artists living and working in the greater Dayton area and selected by prize juror Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, Kettering Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at The Dayton Art Institute.

There will be 115 works on display at the exhibit made up of paintings, sculptures, photography, print and more.

The exhibit begins July 7 and runs through August 12.

The show is sponsored by Dayton Power and Lights.