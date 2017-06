Firework Shows 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fourth of July celebrations are sparkling into the holiday.

This is a list of where you can watch fireworks in your area.

Beavercreek

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Rotary Park

Centerville

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. | Rain date: July 5, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Centerville High School

Dayton

When: July 3, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where Riverscape MetroPark

Englewood

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park

Enon

When: July 3, 2017 at dusk

Where: George Rogers Clark Memorial VFW

Fairborn

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Fairborn Community Park

Huber Heights

When: July 1, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Cloud Park

Kettering

When: July 4, 2017

Where: Delco Park

Middletown

When: July 3, 2017 at dusk | Rain date: July 8, 2017 at dusk

Where: Smith Park

Moraine

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Wax Park

Piqua

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where Lock 9 Riverfront Park

Sidney

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Sidney Middle School

Springboro/ Clearcreek Township

When: July 1, 2017 at 9:45 p.m. | Rain date: July 2, 2017 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Springboro High School

Springfield

When: July 3, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. | Rain date July 6

Where: Clark County Fairgrounds

Tipp City

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. | Rain date: July, 5 2017

Where: City Park

Troy

When: July 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Great Miami River Levee

Vandalia

When: July 3, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Sports Complex

Waynesville

When: July 1, 2017 at dusk

Where: Bicentennial Park

Xenia

When: July 7, 2017 around 10:00p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park