Former Dayton Dragons star tabbed for Futures All-Star Game

By Published:

MIAMI, Florida (WDTN) — Former Dayton Dragons standout Nick Senzel has earned a spot on the U.S. roster for the upcoming Futures All-Star Game.

Senzel is a former first round draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds. He played part of the 2016 season with the Dragons. He is currently playing for the Reds AA affiliate in Pensacola, Florida.

During the 2016 season, Senzel played 58 games for the Dragons, hitting .329 with 7 home runs and 36 r.b.i.

Senzel is rated as the top prospect in the Reds organization. This season, he’s hitting . 297 with 4 home runs and 31 r.b.i., starting A+ ball for the Reds before moving to AA in Pensacola.

He is one of two Reds prospects playing the Futures All-Star game, joining Jimmy Hegert, a pitcher with the Reds AAA affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Futures All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, July 9th at Marlins Park in Miami.

The complete rosters for the U.S. and World teams are listed below.

U.S. Team Manager & Coaches

Charles Johnson          Manager (1997 World Champion Marlins; 587 career games with Marlins)

Ryan Christenson        Third Base Coach (Manager, Nashville Sounds – OAK Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate)

Cliff Floyd                   Hitting Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; MLB Network analyst; 637 career games with Marlins)

Al Leiter                     Pitching Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; MLB Network analyst; 77 career games with Marlins)

Jerry Manuel               Bench Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins coaching staff)

Jared Sandberg           First Base Coach (Manager, Durham Bulls – TB Triple-A International League affiliate)

Tommy Thompson      Bullpen Coach (Minor League Camp Coordinator/Assistant, Player Development – CWS)

Brian Bopier               Trainer (PHI)

World Team Manager & Coaches

Edgar Renteria            Manager (1997 World Champion Marlins; 393 career games with Marlins)

Chino Cadahia             Hitting Coach (Senior Coordinator, Player Development – KC)

Luis Castillo                Bench Coach (2003 World Champion Marlins; 1,128 career games with Marlins)

Alex Fernandez           Pitching Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; 64 career games with Marlins)

Livan Hernandez         Pitching Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; 1997 NCLS & WS MVP; 71 career games with Marlins)

Luis Matos                  First Base Coach (Coach, Oklahoma City Dodgers – LAD Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate)

Luis Sierra                  Coach (Pregame Instructor – CWS)

Luis Urueta                 Third Base Coach (Minor League Field Coordinator – ARI)

Troy Hoppier              Trainer (MIA)

2017 U.S. Roster

Pitchers (10)

#   Player (Organization)     Bats-Throws        HT       WT        Birthdate              Hometown                        Current Team (League/Level)

38   Burrows, Beau (DET)                  R-R                6-2       200          9/18/96              Fort Worth, TX         Erie SeaWolves (Eastern League/AA)

29   Duplantier, Jon (ARI)                  L-R                6-4       225          7/11/94                Newark, DE        Visalia Rawhide (California League/A)

27   Flaherty, Jack (STL)                    R-R                6-4       205         10/15/95               Burbank, CA         Memphis Redbirds (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

22   Griffin, Foster (KC)                     R-L                6-3       200          7/27/95                Orlando, FL     Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Texas League/AA)

30   Herget, Jimmy (CIN)                   R-R                6-3       170           9/9/93                  Tampa, FL      Louisville Bats (International League/AAA)

21   Honeywell, Brent (TB)                R-R                6-2       180          3/31/95             Carnesville, GA    Durham Bulls (International League/AAA)

30   Kopech, Michael (CWS)               R-R                6-3       205          4/30/96           Mount Pleasant, TX             Birmingham Barons (Southern League/AA)

45   McKenzie, Triston (CLE)              R-R                6-5       165           8/2/97                Brooklyn, NY     Lynchburg Hillcats (Carolina League/A)

60   Puk, A.J. (OAK)                           L-L                6-7       220          4/25/95            Cedar Rapids, IA  Midland RockHounds (Texas League/AA)

57   Scott, Tanner (BAL)                    R-L                6-2       220          7/22/94              Mogadore, OH            Bowie Baysox (Eastern League/AA)

 

Catchers (2)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows        HT       WT        Birthdate              Hometown                        Current Team (League/Level)

8    Collins, Zack (CWS)                    L-R                6-3       220           2/6/95           Pembroke Pines, FL           Winston-Salem Dash (Carolina League/A)

23   Sisco, Chance (BAL)                    L-R                6-2       195          2/24/95                Corona, CA       Norfolk Tides (International League/AAA)

 

Infielders (8)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows        HT       WT        Birthdate              Hometown                        Current Team (League/Level)

31   Anderson, Brian (MIA)                R-R                6-3       185          5/19/93                Edmond, OK        Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Southern League/AA)

10   Bichette, Bo (TOR)                      R-R                6-0       200           3/5/98                 Orlando, FL         Lansing Lugnuts (Midwest League/A)

5    Gordon, Nick (MIN)                    L-R                6-0       160         10/24/95              Avon Park, FL             Chattanooga Lookouts (Southern League/AA)

12   Hoskins, Rhys (PHI)                    R-R                6-4       225          3/17/93             Sacramento, CA            Lehigh Valley IronPigs (International League/AAA)

11   Kingery, Scott (PHI)                    R-R               5-10      180          4/29/94                Phoenix, AZ               Lehigh Valley IronPigs (International League/AAA)

9    McMahon, Ryan (COL)                L-R                6-2       185         12/14/94            Yorba Linda, CA Albuquerque Isotopes (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

39   Rodgers, Brendan (COL)             R-R                6-0       180           8/9/96              Winter Park, FL  Hartford Yard Goats (Eastern League/AA)

13   Senzel, Nick (CIN)                      R-R                6-1       205          6/29/95                Atlanta, GA             Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Southern League/AA)

 

Outfielders (5)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows        HT       WT        Birthdate              Hometown                        Current Team (League/Level)

28   Brinson, Lewis (MIL)                   R-R                6-3       195           5/8/94           Fort Lauderdale, FL    Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

22   Fisher, Derek (HOU)                   L-R                6-3       205          8/21/93               Lebanon, PA   Fresno Grizzlies (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

2    Ray, Corey (MIL)                        L-L               5-11      185          9/22/94                Chicago, IL        Carolina Mudcats (Carolina League/A)

9    Reynolds, Bryan (SF)                  S-R                6-3       205          1/27/95              Baltimore, MD       San Jose Giants (California League/A)

12   Tucker, Kyle (HOU)                    L-R                6-4       190          1/17/97                 Tampa, FL       Corpus Christi Hooks (Texas League/AA)

2017 World Roster

 Pitchers (10)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows       HT      WT      Birthdate                    Hometown                      Current Team (League/Level)

46   Acevedo, Domingo (NYY)            R-R               6-7      240         3/6/94              Villa Los Almacigos, D.R.           Trenton Thunder (Eastern League/AA)

40   Alvarez, Yadier (LAD)                 R-R               6-3      175         3/7/96                    Matanzas, Cuba  Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (California League/A)

31   Barria, Jaime (LAA)                    R-R               6-1      210        7/18/96               Panama City, Panama              Mobile BayBears (Southern League/AA)

19   Escobar, Luis (PIT)                     R-R               6-1      155        5/30/96               Cartagena, Colombia          West Virginia Power (South Atlantic League/A)

39   Guerrero, Tayron (MIA)              R-R               6-8      210         1/9/91                 Bocachica, Colombia Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Southern League/AA)

10   Hernandez, Jonathan (TEX)         R-R               6-2      175         7/6/96                     Santiago, D.R.         Down East Wood Ducks (Carolina League/A)

45   Labourt, Jairo (DET)                    L-L               6-4      205         3/7/94                        Azua, D.R.           Erie SeaWolves (Eastern League/AA)

48   Quantrill, Cal (SD)                       L-R               6-2      165        2/10/95           Port Hope, Ontario, Canada     Lake Elsinore Storm (California League/A)

45   Soroka, Mike (ATL)                     R-R               6-5      225         8/4/97             Calgary, Alberta, Canada          Mississippi Braves (Southern League/AA)

39   Vieira, Thyago (SEA)                   R-R               6-2      210         7/1/93                   Sao Paulo, Brazil   Arkansas Travelers (Texas League/AA)

 

Catchers (2)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows       HT      WT      Birthdate                    Hometown                      Current Team (League/Level)

17   Mejia, Francisco (CLE)                S-R              5-10     180       10/27/95                      Bani, D.R.     Akron RubberDucks (Eastern League/AA)

7    Nido, Tomas (NYM)*                  R-R               6-0      205        4/12/94             Oviedo, FL (Puerto Rico)       Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Eastern League/AA)

 

Infielders (8)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows       HT      WT      Birthdate                    Hometown                      Current Team (League/Level)

23   Alvarez, Yordan (HOU)                L-L               6-5      225        6/27/97                  Las Tunas, Cuba Buies Creek Astros (Carolina League/A)

16   Devers, Rafael (BOS)                  L-R               6-0      195       10/24/96                    Sanchez, D.R.    Portland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/AA)

2    Dubon, Mauricio (MIL)                R-R               6-0      160        7/19/94            San Pedro Sula, Honduras    Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

1    Fox, Lucius (TB)                         S-R               6-1      175         7/2/97                   Nassau, Bahamas      Bowling Green Hot Rods (Midwest League/A)

27   Guerrero Jr., Vladimir (TOR)        R-R               6-1      200        3/16/99                     Peravia, D.R.       Lansing Lugnuts (Midwest League/A)

10   Moncada, Yoan (CWS)                S-R               6-2      205        5/27/95                     Abreus, Cuba                   Charlotte Knights (International League/AAA)

32   Naylor, Josh (SD)                        L-L               6-0      225        6/22/97         Mississauga, Ontario, Canada    Lake Elsinore Storm (California League/A)

1    Rosario, Amed (NYM)                 R-R               6-2      190       11/20/95               Santo Domingo, D.R.       Las Vegas 51s (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

 

Outfielders (5)

#   Player (Organization)     BatsThrows       HT      WT      Birthdate                    Hometown                      Current Team (League/Level)

24   Acuna, Ronald (ATL)                   R-R               6-0      180       12/18/97              La Guaira, Venezuela            Mississippi Braves (Southern League/AA)

8    Florial, Estevan (NYY)                 L-R               6-1      185       11/25/97               Port Au Prince, Haiti        Charleston RiverDogs (South Atlantic League/A)

12   Jimenez, Eloy (CHI)                    R-R               6-4      205       11/27/96               Santo Domingo, D.R.       Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Carolina League/A)

16   Robles, Victor (WSH)                  R-R               6-0      185        5/19/97               Santo Domingo, D.R.            Potomac Nationals (Carolina League/A)

27   Verdugo, Alex (LAD)                   L-L               6-0      205        5/15/96                Tucson, AZ (Mexico)     Oklahoma City Dodgers (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

*Replaced Victor Caratini (CHI), who was originally selected to Futures Game prior to his promotion to the Majors.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s