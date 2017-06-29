Former Dayton Dragons star tabbed for Futures All-Star Game

MIAMI, Florida (WDTN) — Former Dayton Dragons standout Nick Senzel has earned a spot on the U.S. roster for the upcoming Futures All-Star Game.

Senzel is a former first round draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds. He played part of the 2016 season with the Dragons. He is currently playing for the Reds AA affiliate in Pensacola, Florida.

During the 2016 season, Senzel played 58 games for the Dragons, hitting .329 with 7 home runs and 36 r.b.i.

Senzel is rated as the top prospect in the Reds organization. This season, he’s hitting . 297 with 4 home runs and 31 r.b.i., starting A+ ball for the Reds before moving to AA in Pensacola.

He is one of two Reds prospects playing the Futures All-Star game, joining Jimmy Hegert, a pitcher with the Reds AAA affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Futures All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, July 9th at Marlins Park in Miami.

The complete rosters for the U.S. and World teams are listed below.

U.S. Team Manager & Coaches

Charles Johnson Manager (1997 World Champion Marlins; 587 career games with Marlins)

Ryan Christenson Third Base Coach (Manager, Nashville Sounds – OAK Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate)

Cliff Floyd Hitting Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; MLB Network analyst; 637 career games with Marlins)

Al Leiter Pitching Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; MLB Network analyst; 77 career games with Marlins)

Jerry Manuel Bench Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins coaching staff)

Jared Sandberg First Base Coach (Manager, Durham Bulls – TB Triple-A International League affiliate)

Tommy Thompson Bullpen Coach (Minor League Camp Coordinator/Assistant, Player Development – CWS)

Brian Bopier Trainer (PHI)

World Team Manager & Coaches

Edgar Renteria Manager (1997 World Champion Marlins; 393 career games with Marlins)

Chino Cadahia Hitting Coach (Senior Coordinator, Player Development – KC)

Luis Castillo Bench Coach (2003 World Champion Marlins; 1,128 career games with Marlins)

Alex Fernandez Pitching Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; 64 career games with Marlins)

Livan Hernandez Pitching Coach (1997 World Champion Marlins; 1997 NCLS & WS MVP; 71 career games with Marlins)

Luis Matos First Base Coach (Coach, Oklahoma City Dodgers – LAD Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate)

Luis Sierra Coach (Pregame Instructor – CWS)

Luis Urueta Third Base Coach (Minor League Field Coordinator – ARI)

Troy Hoppier Trainer (MIA)

201 7 U.S. Roster

Pitchers (10)

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

38 Burrows, Beau (DET) R-R 6-2 200 9/18/96 Fort Worth, TX Erie SeaWolves (Eastern League/AA)

29 Duplantier, Jon (ARI) L-R 6-4 225 7/11/94 Newark, DE Visalia Rawhide (California League/A)

27 Flaherty, Jack (STL) R-R 6-4 205 10/15/95 Burbank, CA Memphis Redbirds (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

22 Griffin, Foster (KC) R-L 6-3 200 7/27/95 Orlando, FL Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Texas League/AA)

30 Herget, Jimmy (CIN) R-R 6-3 170 9/9/93 Tampa, FL Louisville Bats (International League/AAA)

21 Honeywell, Brent (TB) R-R 6-2 180 3/31/95 Carnesville, GA Durham Bulls (International League/AAA)

30 Kopech, Michael (CWS) R-R 6-3 205 4/30/96 Mount Pleasant, TX Birmingham Barons (Southern League/AA)

45 McKenzie, Triston (CLE) R-R 6-5 165 8/2/97 Brooklyn, NY Lynchburg Hillcats (Carolina League/A)

60 Puk, A.J. (OAK) L-L 6-7 220 4/25/95 Cedar Rapids, IA Midland RockHounds (Texas League/AA)

57 Scott, Tanner (BAL) R-L 6-2 220 7/22/94 Mogadore, OH Bowie Baysox (Eastern League/AA)

Catchers (2)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

8 Collins, Zack (CWS) L-R 6-3 220 2/6/95 Pembroke Pines, FL Winston-Salem Dash (Carolina League/A)

23 Sisco, Chance (BAL) L-R 6-2 195 2/24/95 Corona, CA Norfolk Tides (International League/AAA)

Infielders (8)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

31 Anderson, Brian (MIA) R-R 6-3 185 5/19/93 Edmond, OK Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Southern League/AA)

10 Bichette, Bo (TOR) R-R 6-0 200 3/5/98 Orlando, FL Lansing Lugnuts (Midwest League/A)

5 Gordon, Nick (MIN) L-R 6-0 160 10/24/95 Avon Park, FL Chattanooga Lookouts (Southern League/AA)

12 Hoskins, Rhys (PHI) R-R 6-4 225 3/17/93 Sacramento, CA Lehigh Valley IronPigs (International League/AAA)

11 Kingery, Scott (PHI) R-R 5-10 180 4/29/94 Phoenix, AZ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (International League/AAA)

9 McMahon, Ryan (COL) L-R 6-2 185 12/14/94 Yorba Linda, CA Albuquerque Isotopes (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

39 Rodgers, Brendan (COL) R-R 6-0 180 8/9/96 Winter Park, FL Hartford Yard Goats (Eastern League/AA)

13 Senzel, Nick (CIN) R-R 6-1 205 6/29/95 Atlanta, GA Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Southern League/AA)

Outfielders (5)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

28 Brinson, Lewis (MIL) R-R 6-3 195 5/8/94 Fort Lauderdale, FL Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

22 Fisher, Derek (HOU) L-R 6-3 205 8/21/93 Lebanon, PA Fresno Grizzlies (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

2 Ray, Corey (MIL) L-L 5-11 185 9/22/94 Chicago, IL Carolina Mudcats (Carolina League/A)

9 Reynolds, Bryan (SF) S-R 6-3 205 1/27/95 Baltimore, MD San Jose Giants (California League/A)

12 Tucker, Kyle (HOU) L-R 6-4 190 1/17/97 Tampa, FL Corpus Christi Hooks (Texas League/AA)

201 7 World Roster

Pitchers (10)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

46 Acevedo, Domingo (NYY) R-R 6-7 240 3/6/94 Villa Los Almacigos, D.R. Trenton Thunder (Eastern League/AA)

40 Alvarez, Yadier (LAD) R-R 6-3 175 3/7/96 Matanzas, Cuba Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (California League/A)

31 Barria, Jaime (LAA) R-R 6-1 210 7/18/96 Panama City, Panama Mobile BayBears (Southern League/AA)

19 Escobar, Luis (PIT) R-R 6-1 155 5/30/96 Cartagena, Colombia West Virginia Power (South Atlantic League/A)

39 Guerrero, Tayron (MIA) R-R 6-8 210 1/9/91 Bocachica, Colombia Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Southern League/AA)

10 Hernandez, Jonathan (TEX) R-R 6-2 175 7/6/96 Santiago, D.R. Down East Wood Ducks (Carolina League/A)

45 Labourt, Jairo (DET) L-L 6-4 205 3/7/94 Azua, D.R. Erie SeaWolves (Eastern League/AA)

48 Quantrill, Cal (SD) L-R 6-2 165 2/10/95 Port Hope, Ontario, Canada Lake Elsinore Storm (California League/A)

45 Soroka, Mike (ATL) R-R 6-5 225 8/4/97 Calgary, Alberta, Canada Mississippi Braves (Southern League/AA)

39 Vieira, Thyago (SEA) R-R 6-2 210 7/1/93 Sao Paulo, Brazil Arkansas Travelers (Texas League/AA)

Catchers (2)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

17 Mejia, Francisco (CLE) S-R 5-10 180 10/27/95 Bani, D.R. Akron RubberDucks (Eastern League/AA)

7 Nido, Tomas (NYM)* R-R 6-0 205 4/12/94 Oviedo, FL (Puerto Rico) Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Eastern League/AA)

Infielders (8)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

23 Alvarez, Yordan (HOU) L-L 6-5 225 6/27/97 Las Tunas, Cuba Buies Creek Astros (Carolina League/A)

16 Devers, Rafael (BOS) L-R 6-0 195 10/24/96 Sanchez, D.R. Portland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/AA)

2 Dubon, Mauricio (MIL) R-R 6-0 160 7/19/94 San Pedro Sula, Honduras Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

1 Fox, Lucius (TB) S-R 6-1 175 7/2/97 Nassau, Bahamas Bowling Green Hot Rods (Midwest League/A)

27 Guerrero Jr., Vladimir (TOR) R-R 6-1 200 3/16/99 Peravia, D.R. Lansing Lugnuts (Midwest League/A)

10 Moncada, Yoan (CWS) S-R 6-2 205 5/27/95 Abreus, Cuba Charlotte Knights (International League/AAA)

32 Naylor, Josh (SD) L-L 6-0 225 6/22/97 Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Lake Elsinore Storm (California League/A)

1 Rosario, Amed (NYM) R-R 6-2 190 11/20/95 Santo Domingo, D.R. Las Vegas 51s (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

Outfielders (5)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

24 Acuna, Ronald (ATL) R-R 6-0 180 12/18/97 La Guaira, Venezuela Mississippi Braves (Southern League/AA)

8 Florial, Estevan (NYY) L-R 6-1 185 11/25/97 Port Au Prince, Haiti Charleston RiverDogs (South Atlantic League/A)

12 Jimenez, Eloy (CHI) R-R 6-4 205 11/27/96 Santo Domingo, D.R. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Carolina League/A)

16 Robles, Victor (WSH) R-R 6-0 185 5/19/97 Santo Domingo, D.R. Potomac Nationals (Carolina League/A)

27 Verdugo, Alex (LAD) L-L 6-0 205 5/15/96 Tucson, AZ (Mexico) Oklahoma City Dodgers (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

*Replaced Victor Caratini (CHI), who was originally selected to Futures Game prior to his promotion to the Majors.