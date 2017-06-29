GOP Gov. John Kasich faces health care clash at home in Ohio

JULIE CARR SMYTH , Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich walks out of the White House in Washington. The House GOP health care bill has competition from other Republicans, a group of governors who’ve made their own proposal about how to overhaul Medicaid for low-income people. They’re hoping GOP senators will find their ideas more persuasive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican legislators in Ohio are bracing for a veto fight with GOP Gov. John Kasich as the national health care debate hits the 2016 presidential contender on his home turf.

Conservatives are calling on the outspoken Kasich to set a national example by leaving in place a state budget provision that freezes new enrollment under Medicaid expansion starting July 1, 2018. Kasich must decide by midnight Friday.

Allowing the freeze would mark a stunning reversal for Kasich. He’s been one of the GOP’s most vocal defenders of the expansion, made possible under the federal health care law reviled, and now targeted, by his party.

But striking the provision threatens to destabilize Ohio’s budget and to harm Ohio’s Republican legislators with their constituents in the politically divided battleground state.

