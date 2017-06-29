Man arrested in scalding of toddler held on $500K bond

By Published:
William Lindsey (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man arrested in connection with the scalding of a toddler was ordered held on bond Thursday.

William Lindsey was in front of a Montgomery County judge Thursday morning for an arraignment on charges of felonious assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence in the case of the scalding of a 23-month-old child.

Police said Lindsey was taking care of a 23-month-old boy in April when the child was taken to the Dayton Children’s Medical Center with severe scalding burns over a significant portion of his body.

Lindsey pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bond. He will be in court again July 17.

