Man runs car into Kettering Post Office

By Published:
A car hit the Kettering Post Office

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man ran his car into the Kettering Post Office on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at the building on the corner of East Stroop Road and Hempstead Station Drive.

Police say an elderly man was driving, when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the break and rammed into the building. Investigators believe construction in the area may have confused the man moments before the accident happened.

The man was not hurt in the crash.

Officials checked the building and deemed in structurally sound.

The damage left behind after a car hit the Kettering Post Office

The crash left some damage to the brick exterior of the building. A window was broken as well.

The man’s car suffered front end damage due to the collision.

Police say this is the second time a vehicle has hit the Kettering Post Office in the past year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s