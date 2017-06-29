Man runs car into Kettering Post Office

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man ran his car into the Kettering Post Office on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at the building on the corner of East Stroop Road and Hempstead Station Drive.

Police say an elderly man was driving, when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the break and rammed into the building. Investigators believe construction in the area may have confused the man moments before the accident happened.

The man was not hurt in the crash.

Officials checked the building and deemed in structurally sound.

The crash left some damage to the brick exterior of the building. A window was broken as well.

The man’s car suffered front end damage due to the collision.

Police say this is the second time a vehicle has hit the Kettering Post Office in the past year.