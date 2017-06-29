Montgomery County Fair preparing for end of an era

Related Coverage Montgomery County fairgrounds moves to Jefferson Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Fair is preparing for its final year within city limits.

This is last year the current fairgrounds near Miami Valley Hospital is hosting the annual event. Next year, the fair will move to Judge Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township.

Thursday, a group from Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith’s office was making its final rounds at the current fairgrounds.

The Weights and Measures Department inspected every livestock scale to ensure each one was accurate and impartial.

The team added weights to each competition scale and placed official inspection stickers on the side.

Auditor Karl Keith explained the importance of verifying the scales and said he hoped the work gives livestock competitors an equal chance at winning during the fair.

“The animals will qualify based on their weight, they’re sold based on their weight so some animals will be eligible to compete or rule ineligible to compete if they don’t weigh properly,” Keith said.

The 2017 fair will be held July 10th to July 15th.