New SnapChat feature raising concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A warning to users after Snapchat introduces a new feature. The social media app now allows users to track their friend’s whereabouts at all times.

The new feature is called “Snap Map.” With just a pinch to the phone screen, you can see where you are located as well as the people you follow.

The app’s new update now allows users to see their friends’ exact locations, even when they’re on the move.

There is a “Ghost Mode” option available. It allows the user’s location to remain hidden, but users must turn it on after the update.

Police and social media experts are encouraging parents to speak with their kids about the app and other safety concerns.