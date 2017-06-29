Ohio Senate passes bill named for woman set on fire by ex

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation inspired by a woman who was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate the day after her death was announced.

The bill, named “Judy’s Law,” would require six additional years in prison for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday after holding a moment of silence for 33-year-old Judy Malinowski. It now heads to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) for his signature.

Malinowski was hospitalized for nearly two years after Michael Slager doused her in gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015. Slager was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say they now plan to file murder charges against him following Malinowski’s death.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s