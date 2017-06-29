Parents, teens speak out on proposed change to teen driving rules

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Ohio house bill aims to better prepare teens before they hit the road on their own.

According to AAA, teens are involved in three times as many fatal crashes as other drivers.

Lawmakers hope the Young Driver Protection bill will help change that stat. The proposed bill would change 2 key regulations for teen drivers who are 15 to 18 years old and have permits.

1. Driving curfew changes from midnight to 9:00pm. According to AAA, most accidents involving teens happen between this time frame.

2. Extension of supervised driving with a parent or family member from 6 months (the current standard) to a year.

Susan Hoover and Christy Carper have their teens enrolled in driving classes at AAA and support the newly proposed bill.

“If they do it for a full year then they will be driving with a parent all year round and hit all the seasons instead of just driving in the summer,” said Mrs. Hoover.

Both parents understand that learning to drive can sometimes be stressful on teens and parents.

Christy Carper knows training takes time.

“For some parents, single parents that are working all the time, it’s very hard for them to do that,” said Carper.

Mrs. Hoover’s son, Ryan is 16-years-old. He knows the stats behind teen driving and understands how dangerous it can be.

“A senior, 2 years ago she passed way. They were driving really recklessly and we just…it really hit hard,” said Hoover.

He says it will have an impact on some of this friends.

“I bet it’s 50-50. Some of my friends like to out and they don’t really have a curfew but some of my friends are like myself and they have strict Curfews.”

The House introduced the bill Tuesday. 2 NEWS will let you know what happens as it makes it way through the legislature.