MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine Police are investigating a break-in at a phone store.

Officers went to the Metro PCS in the 4900 block of Springboro Pike just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the front door smashed in, and glass scattered on the sidewalk outside the building.

Investigators say a number of phones were taken from the store.

Police are reviewing security footage to try and identify suspects.