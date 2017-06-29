Coroner called to car fire at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a car found burned in Springfield Thursday.

The car was found at Sherman Avenue Park in Springfield. A call came into 911 dispatchers at 4:20 am Thursday reporting a car on fire. Police have confirmed the Clark County Coroner was called to the scene.

Investigators on the scene are not saying anything at this time. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they tell us the Coroner was seen taking one body from the area.

Fire Investigators and Springfield Police are on the scene as well as a forensic team from Springfield Police.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

 

