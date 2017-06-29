Police: Man cited for keeping wild deer in New York house

By Published:
Deer file photo. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Deer file photo. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been cited for keeping a wild deer on the second floor of his home.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Jerry Kinney says his office received a complaint that a neighbor was harboring a wild animal in his Jamestown house.

The resident told responding officers he believed it was legal to keep the whitetail deer fawn in his house for up to six weeks before he had to release it. Officers told him this was not true and issued the resident a ticket for illegal possession of protected wildlife.

Kinney says the deer was in good health and was released back into the wild.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s