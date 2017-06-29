Police: Trail of food leads to a bunny rescue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police were called Wednesday evening concerning a stolen bunny rabbit.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jordan Avenue.

The person called police and said that his bunny was stolen. The person told police that a suspect broke into a detached shed and stole the bunny with the food and cage.

The owner of the bunny told police that a little boy took his bunny.

According to the police report,  the person showed police a trail of bunny rabbit food that went to a neighbor’s house.

Police went to the neighbor’s house and retrieved the bunny, and the juvenile was charged for breaking and entering.

The owner of the bunny was happy to get his pet back.

 

 

 

 

