Premier Health Plan to exit Health Insurance Exchange

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  One Premier Health Plan is leaving the Ohio Federal Health Insurance Exchange.

The Premier HealthOne On-Exchange plan will be discontinued at the end of this year.

The health care group said that they are uncertain about the future direction of United States health care policy, according to a press release.

The health care group says it will only affect a small percentage of members.

In the fall, members enrolled in this plan will have the option to choose alternative coverage for 2018 including on-exchange and off-exchange plans. Premier Health’s off-exchange plan (Premier HealthOne Off-Exchange) will be one option they can consider.

Members currently on the discontinued plan will be notified with details about changing plans between November 1 to December 15.

The group says it will not affect Premier Health Plan’s off-exchange, Medicare Advantage or commercial group plans.

