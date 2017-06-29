Recovering opioid addict finds life after being near death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pastors and police are teaming up to tackle the opioid crisis and raise awareness about the treatment resources available.

Law enforcement officials hosted a town hall at New Hope Church in Dayton to educate concerned citizens about the opioid crisis and inform them on ways they can help.

One woman is helping by sharing her story of recovery in hopes that it will push someone else to seek treatment.

“You can be a success,” Cheryl said. “You don’t have to be a statistic.”

Cheryl is living proof, there’s life after addiction.

Jordan: “What’s your message to other people suffering from addiction?”

Cheryl: “You have to change everything. You can’t hang around the same people. You can’t go to the same places.”

And that's exactly what Cheryl did. She says she's re-defining her purpose–and hopes other struggling can find the strength to do the same.

“We keep hearing the public say we don’t understand the complexity of the issue,” Sheriff Phil Plummer said. “So I said we are going to take it out into the community through townhall forums.”

That’s why Sheriff Phil Plummer put together Wednesday’s townhall at New Hope Church. A chance for the public to ask questions, get information and spread the word about the biggest problem facing Montgomery County.

Last year, the county had more than 350 overdose deaths. This year, they’re on track to record more than 800 overdose deaths related to opiates.

Jordan: “Why do you think this issue is so tough to solve?”

Sheriff: “Because it’s kinda new to the country. We’ve been hit with it for four years, but now it’s spreading across the country.”

Sheriff Plummer says the solution comes down to 3 key factors–reducing the supply, treating the addicts and education the young.

If you know anyone who is and aren’t sure how to help, come to the next townhall Thursday, July 6th at Meadowdale Baptist Church at 7 p.m.