Refreshing summer cocktails

Blackberry Bramble

2-3 blackberries
2 oz. gin
1 oz. lemon juice
.5 oz. simple syrup
.5 oz. creme de mure (or blackberry liqueur)

Glass: Rocks
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Blackberries

In a mixing tin, add the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup over ice. Shake well, then strain over fresh ice into the rocks glass. Drizzle the creme de mure over the cocktail, allowing it to mix itself into the drink. Add blackberries for a garnish.

 

Scorpion

2 ounces light rum
.5 ounce brandy
2 ounces fresh-squeezed orange juice
.75 ounce fresh-squeezed lemon juice
.5 ounce orgeat syrup
.5 ounce 151-proof rum as a float (optional)

Glass: Tall
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange slice

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing tin over ice. Shake well, for 20-30 seconds until chilled. Strain into a tall glass over fresh ice, then garnish with the orange slice.

 

