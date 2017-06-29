Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis.
There have been no injuries reported resulting from the sinkhole that appeared shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Aerial TV footage shows the white car on its side in the hole, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe.
The car’s owners told television station KMOV that they were returning from a gym when they found their car in the crater.
It isn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Sinkhole swallows car
